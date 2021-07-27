Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

VIDEO: Simone Biles Pulls Out of Women’s Team Final Due to ‘Medical Issue’

By EURPublisher01
0

https___fansided.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2021_07_1330898285-850x560
Simone Biles pulls out of Women’s Team Final at 2021 Olympics due to ‘medical issue’ on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

UPDATE:

The U.S. gymnastics team took silver in the women’s team event Tuesday after Simone Biles withdrew from the competition due to a “medical issue.” The Russian Olympic Committee team took the gold, and Great Britain squeaked by Italy for the bronze.

PREVIOUS STORY:

*Simone Biles, considered the greatest gymnast of all time, is out of the team competition in women’s gymnastics.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement: “Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

Meanwhile, NBC broadcast a conflicting report that Biles being pulled out was related to a “mental issue” that she is having and not injury related.

Biles left the competition floor moments after she struggled to land a vault  that is usually pretty easy for her. On the team’s first event, she bailed on an Amanar – one of her more difficult vaults – and just barely landed a one-and-a-half.

Watch below:


Visibly upset, Biles talked with one of her personal coaches and the team doctor, then put on her grips to prepare for uneven bars next. But suddenly, she left the competition floor. When she returned, she took off her grips and put on her warm-ups.

In team finals, countries compete with three gymnasts and count all three scores, but have flexibility of who competes on each apparatus with four women on each team. Biles’ exit means it’s up to the team’s three remaining gymnasts – Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee.

Retired American artistic gymnast MyKayla Skinner tells TODAY of Biles’ withdrawal, “My heart broke for her; I can’t imagine what she’s going through.” Skinner adds, “I don’t really know what happened … I’m not sure if she hurt something recently.”

Watch below:

Previous articleAnderson .Paak, Lizzo, Chloe x Halle, and More Named PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegans of 2021
Next articleVIDEO: Revs. Jesse Jackson, William Barber Arrested During Protest at Sen. Kirsten Sinema’s Office
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Anti-Vaxer (Stephen Harmon) Who Joked ‘I Got 99 Problems But A Vax Ain’t One’ DIES from COVID-19

Social Heat

Horrible! Drunk Army Ranger Caught on Surveillance Camera Killing Security Guard

Social Heat

Ronnie Oneal III Gets 3 Life Terms for Killings of Girlfriend & Special Needs Daughter | WATCH

Social Heat

Sherri Shepherd Claims Jamie Foxx Still Owes Her $50 from the 90s when He was Broke and Homeless

Social Heat

He Did it! Michael Blackson Hilariously Proposes to Girlfriend Live on ‘The Breakfast Club’ – WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO