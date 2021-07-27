VIDEO: Revs. Jesse Jackson, William Barber Arrested During Protest at Sen. Kirsten Sinema’s Office

More than 30 people, including Revs. Jesse Jackson and Dr. William J. Barber II, were arrested outside of the Phoenix office of Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Monday during a sit-in to protest her support of the filibuster, a legislative maneuver that has hampered efforts to pass voting rights legislation and other Democratic measures.

Rev. Barber’s Poor People’s Campaign led rallies on Monday in at least 27 states in an effort to stop the filibuster and “take the fight for democracy to the home offices of U.S. Senators.”

Rev. Jackson, Rev. Barber, and Transformative Justice Coalition President Barbara Arnwine rallied in Phoenix and led a march to and a sit-in at the office of Sen. Sinema. The rally began at 9 a.m., and at least dozens of people attended. Around 10:15 a.m., the crowd began walking toward Sinema’s office.

According to a tweet from Barber’s assistant, Stephen Roach Knight, over 30 people were arrested during the sit-in, including Knight, Arnwine and Revs. Barber and Jackson.