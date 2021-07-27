Tuesday, July 27, 2021
VIDEO: Kanye West Has Inexplicably Moved Into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Finish ‘Donda’ Album

By EURPublisher01
*Kanye West has become a real life Phantom of the Opera after reportedly moving into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to work on his upcoming “Donda” album, and refusing to leave until it’s complete.

West unveiled “Donda,” named after his late mother, in front of a sold-out crowd at the venue two days after announcing the event. He barely spoke while introducing his new music during the unveiling, which drew such audience members as Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who showed up in a red jumpsuit with their kids.

West’s new project is a follow-up to his 2019 gospel-themed album “Jesus Is King,” which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.

Below, the Breakfast Club has some thoughts on the matter.

Previous articleSnoop Dogg Shares Health Update on His Mom Amid Hospitalization
EURPublisher01

