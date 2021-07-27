Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Shocker! Naomi Osaka Knocked Out of Olympic Tennis Tournament by Marketa Vondrousova | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Tennis - Olympics: Day 4
TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan serves during her Women’s Singles Third Round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Team Czech Republic on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

*Wait. What just happened? Well, it seems that a couple of stunners happened at the Tokyo Olympics while was sleeping here in the states.

First, as we already reported, Simone Biles withdrew from the gymnastics team final because of a medical issue. She will not be competing in the remaining events and will be assessed further to determine availability for future competitions in Tokyo, accordig to reports

Next on the overnight Olympics stunner list is the news that Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the women’s tennis tournament on Tuesday. No, ladies and gents, this was no fluke: The Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova won 6-1, 6-4 and was the better player throughout their third-round matchup.

Osaka had dominated her first two matches, but she made 32 unforced errors in suffering a rare loss on hard courts. After lighting the Olympic cauldron, her dream of winning the gold medal in her home country is now dashed, according to USA Today Sports.

“I’m disappointed in every loss, but I feel like this one sucks more than the others,” said Osaka, who called lighting the Olympic cauldron during last week’s opening ceremony in Tokyo “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dr. Dre’s Son to Star in Coming-of-age Film with Sons of Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz

And as the highest-paid female athlete in the world and the host country’s face of the Games, the huge expectations for Osaka were hard to handle.

“I definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure for this,” Osaka said. “I think it’s maybe because I haven’t played in the Olympics before and for the first year [it] was a bit much.”

The women’s tennis tournament as a whole is wide-open, too. Osaka seemed like the clear-cut favorite after No. 1 Ash Barty and No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka were also bounced early.

Read/learn more at ESPN.

Fisher Jack

