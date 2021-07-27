Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Lester Holt is ‘The Anchor for America’ Amid Summer Games [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Lester Holt has been dubbed “The Anchor for America” by NBC News, as he is featured in a 15-second commercial that aired during NBC’s live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony Friday morning.

“The full 60-second spot opens with video of Holt walking toward a story, cameras in tow, followed by quick cuts of text and video,” THR writes.

Check out the commercial via the YouTube clip below.

Here’s more from The Hollywood Reporter:

“When emotions are high” flashes onscreen, before footage of the U.S. Capital riot plays; “when fears overwhelm facts” appears onscreen, before video of someone getting vaccinated; “when things are at a tipping point” flashes, before footage of George Floyd’s memorial service.

That is followed by the words “when we need dialogue over drama,” as footage of Holt reporting in the field for the newscast plays, and the words “we have an anchor,” which leads into the campaign’s tagline. “We have an anchor that calms … An anchor that steadies … An anchor when we need one most … An anchor for America … The anchor for America.”

Arts & Letters is the agency behind the campaign. Check out the TV spot below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

