Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeNews
News

Fox News Caters to White Fear Amid Pandemic [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

TuckerCarlsonIGNITIONFutureMedia-rtnglwNSFsl-e1600115532642
Tucker Carlson

*Oliver Darcy wrote Friday for CNN that Fox News has amped up its propaganda that plays on white American’s fear over a changing nation. 

“Fox understands the panic rippling through White America and exploits it for profit. Instead of using its platform for good-faith discussion and debate about race, the network chooses to demonize those seeking to have it. It presents a terrifying world to viewers and then tells them, repeatedly, that it is the only entity in society standing up to the nefarious forces that seek to destroy their way of life,” Darcy writes, as reported by journal-isms.com.  

READ MORE: Outrage After Tucker Carlson Calls Black Capitol Police Officer an ‘Angry’ Activist [VIDEO]

“The network’s obsession with critical race theory, for example, illustrates how integral race baiting has become to the network and ballooned on its airwaves in recent months. According to Media Matters, a progressive watchdog, Fox mentioned ‘critical race theory’ on its airwaves an astounding 901 times during the month of June. The organization said that over the past three-and-a-half months, Fox has mentioned the topic over 1,900 times.

“Coverage of Gwen Berry, the US Olympian who protested the Star Spangled Banner by turning away from the flag while it played, offers another data point. Over the last month, Fox’s website has published 24 stories focusing on her, often depicting her as an Olympian who hates the country — similar to how the network has portrayed other Black athletes who have protested racial injustices on the field.

“The examples are too numerous to count. . . .”

Darcy also noted that the nation’s demographic changes “can be frightening — especially to White communities which make up the vast majority of Fox viewers. 94% of viewers who tuned into ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ from January 1 to July 7 have been White, according to Nielsen Media Research, the industry standard for measuring television audiences. Only 2% were Black. (For comparison, over the same six-month period, CNN’s 8 p.m. hour had an audience that was 25% Black and the audience for MSNBC’s 8 p.m. hour was 27% Black. Both of those audiences were 66% White.) . . .”

Check out the report below.

Previous articleVIDEO: Revs. Jesse Jackson, William Barber Arrested During Protest at Sen. Kirsten Sinema’s Office
Next articleNew York TV Reporter Goes Viral Over On-Camera Sexual Harassment [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Anti-Vaxer (Stephen Harmon) Who Joked ‘I Got 99 Problems But A Vax Ain’t One’ DIES from COVID-19

Social Heat

Horrible! Drunk Army Ranger Caught on Surveillance Camera Killing Security Guard

Social Heat

Ronnie Oneal III Gets 3 Life Terms for Killings of Girlfriend & Special Needs Daughter | WATCH

Social Heat

Sherri Shepherd Claims Jamie Foxx Still Owes Her $50 from the 90s when He was Broke and Homeless

Social Heat

He Did it! Michael Blackson Hilariously Proposes to Girlfriend Live on ‘The Breakfast Club’ – WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO