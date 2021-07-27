Fox News Caters to White Fear Amid Pandemic [VIDEO]

*Oliver Darcy wrote Friday for CNN that Fox News has amped up its propaganda that plays on white American’s fear over a changing nation.

“Fox understands the panic rippling through White America and exploits it for profit. Instead of using its platform for good-faith discussion and debate about race, the network chooses to demonize those seeking to have it. It presents a terrifying world to viewers and then tells them, repeatedly, that it is the only entity in society standing up to the nefarious forces that seek to destroy their way of life,” Darcy writes, as reported by journal-isms.com.

“The network’s obsession with critical race theory, for example, illustrates how integral race baiting has become to the network and ballooned on its airwaves in recent months. According to Media Matters, a progressive watchdog, Fox mentioned ‘critical race theory’ on its airwaves an astounding 901 times during the month of June. The organization said that over the past three-and-a-half months, Fox has mentioned the topic over 1,900 times.

“Coverage of Gwen Berry, the US Olympian who protested the Star Spangled Banner by turning away from the flag while it played, offers another data point. Over the last month, Fox’s website has published 24 stories focusing on her, often depicting her as an Olympian who hates the country — similar to how the network has portrayed other Black athletes who have protested racial injustices on the field.

“The examples are too numerous to count. . . .”

Darcy also noted that the nation’s demographic changes “can be frightening — especially to White communities which make up the vast majority of Fox viewers. 94% of viewers who tuned into ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ from January 1 to July 7 have been White, according to Nielsen Media Research, the industry standard for measuring television audiences. Only 2% were Black. (For comparison, over the same six-month period, CNN’s 8 p.m. hour had an audience that was 25% Black and the audience for MSNBC’s 8 p.m. hour was 27% Black. Both of those audiences were 66% White.) . . .”

