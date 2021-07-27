*DaBaby went on a homophobic rant during his set at Rolling Loud over the weekend.

As reported by TMZ, at one point during his performance, the rapper encouraged the crowd to put their cell phone lights up, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that’ll make you die in 2-3 weeks” and “Fellas, if you didn’t suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot.”

After catching backlash for his comments, the hip-hop star attempted to defend his comments, saying his gay fans don’t have HIV/AIDS because they’re not “nasty gay n****s” or “junkies.”

Following the outrage, DaBaby further addressed the situation on his Instagram Story.

“I’ma address this weak-ass internet shit one time and then I’ma get back to giving my love to my fans,” he said. “What me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you n***as on the internet, or you bitter bitches on the internet. It’s not your business… What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show, it’ll never translate correctly to someone looking a little five-six second clip from they goddamn crib on they phone. It just don’t work like that.”

He added, “All my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the fuck up. My boy had a crop-top on, front row. … Shut the fuck up, you n***as that ain’t at the show.”

DaBaby later shared a series of posts on his Instagram Story in response to the controversy.

“The lights went up gay or straight, you wanna know why? ‘Cause even my gay fans don’t got fucking aids, stupid-ass n****s,” he said. “They don’t get aids, my gay fans they take care of they self. They ain’t no nasty gay n****s, see what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies.”

He continued to go on about how his “gay fans” have “class.”

Meanwhile, as reported by TMZ, T.I. appeared to defend DaBaby’s homophobic remarks online, commenting … “If Lil Nas X can kick his s**t in peace… so should dababy.” He also added the #equality hashtag.