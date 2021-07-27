*Robert #DonPooh Cummins @donpoohmusic , the former executive vice president of #MCARecords, is expanding his #BrooklynChopHouse empire with the launch of a massive new restaurant in the heart of #TimesSquare.

The music exec turned restaurateur is gearing up to open a 25,000 square foot Brooklyn Chop House later this year in the lively area of New York City. The new lavish establishment will be the biggest black-owned restaurant of its kind in NYC, boasting 600 seats, with 150 located on the rooftop under a retractable roof.

The Time Square Brooklyn Chop House is the latest addition to Cummins’ extensive portfolio. Cummins and his partners recently launched its sister brand, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, in NYC. The brand has already sold over 50 franchised units and it is currently franchising worldwide. Applications can be found at fransmart.com.

Cummins has had years of success in the hospitality industry. In addition to fine dining, Cummins previously developed and then sold multiple Papa John’s and Checkers restaurants in NYC. He also owns multiple IHOP locations in Brooklyn….to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com

