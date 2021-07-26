Why ‘David Makes Man’ Creator Didn’t Want To Make Stereotypical Queer Roles | WATCH



*Black Queer representation is knocking down the Hollywood doors and is proving there’s an appetite to share these stories on screen!

According to “David Makes Man” star Travis Coles, who plays Mx. Elijah, Tarell Alvin McCraney’s (show creator) goal is to tell the story of Queer people, develop characters that make sense, and give those characters’ hearts. Coles said McCraney didn’t want to create stereotypes about Queer folks and wants to give the characters empathy and make them human.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Coles and Nathaniel McIntyre (Seren Kelly), about LGBTQIA+ representation on screen, Seren’s journey from childhood to adulthood, and their reaction to MJ Rodriguez (“Pose”), making history as the first transgender woman to receive an Emmy nomination for Best Lead Actress In A Drama Series.

Cole: MJ Rodriguez made history with her Emmy nomination, what do you think that says to the LGBTQIA+ community who see themselves as different?

Coles: Give her everything! To see the expression of diversity that has been here the entire time and for a trans-woman to not be a sex symbol or your trauma, that’s amazing. The younger generation watching will be able to relate to this and won’t feel like a joke. They will feel like the star.

Cole: What can we expect from your characters this season?

McIntyre: We’ll be able to see what Seren has been up to. You will see Seren’s growth, how his mindset has changed, and the experiences he has gone through.

Coles: We will see what happens with our characters, in our community, and in our relationships. The storytelling from our writers is beautiful because you think you know what’s going to happen, and then you don’t. I’m very enveloped in the story this season.

Continue to watch the drama unfold on “David Makes Man” Tuesdays at 9/8c on OWN.