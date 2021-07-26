<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Most of us have heard the term: Skin folk aren’t necessarily your kinfolk! Just because somebody looks like you doesn’t mean they will behave as you would or with your best interest in mind.

When it comes to law enforcement, some people seem to think having more Black and Brown law officers on patrol and in positions of leadership will make all the difference in getting rid of bully, liar, killer cops who beat and kill unarmed Black and Brown people. So there are great expectations for African-American police chiefs across the United States. But some of those Black police chiefs – our skin folks – have proven to NOT be our kin folks! They might as well be playing for the other team because their actions – or the lack thereof – have allowed dirty cops to abuse their positions of power.

Case in point: Stephen Kue has been a Detroit police officer for 12 years. In those twelve years Kue had 85 citizen complaints filed against him. If 85 complaints seems extreme, it’s because it is! On average a Detroit police officer has eight complaints lodged against him. Kue has more than ten times the average of complaints filed against him. More than 90 percent of those complaints were filed by Black and bi-racial Detroit residents who accused Kue of excessive force, harassment and the use of racist language against them.

Whatever investigations took place as a result of those 85 complaints, it never led to termination. The only time Kue was close to termination in 2018, it had nothing to do with his putrid file of misconduct against unarmed Black people. Click on the video to find out what almost got Kue fired and who saved him.

