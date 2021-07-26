Two Choices: A 911 Reasoning for COVID-19 Vaccination and Saving Our Democracy!

*Everything in life is about choices. Either we will or we won’t; we do or we don’t. There’s a saying, “We make our choices, then our choices make us,” and I believe that’s true.

The best premise for making right choices is when made in the absence of duress or pressure. The worst are those we make choosing the lesser of two evils; like being between a rock and a hard place. In our busyness and being bombarded by so many choices, we live everyday somewhere in the middle.

I usually reserve the following poem I wrote for the anniversary of the 911 tragedy (mark 20 years this September), but with the hesitancy and reluctance to get vaccinated during this COVID-19 pandemic, and the survival of our democracy hanging in the balance after the January 6th insurrection, I thought I would share this poem again to take readers to a place they perhaps have never imagined. What could be worse than being in a situation where you know – instinctively and conscientiously – either way you lose?

Think of those poor souls who were trapped after the planes were deliberately torpedoed into the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. Their lives were instantly reduced to just two horrible, unthinkable choices:

TWO CHOICES

I heard the roaring of the plane

so close I held my breath

then an explosive crash announced

the arrival of death.

The tremendous boom, the crunch, the grind

drowned out my desperate scream

great fireballs, heat so intense

I prayed it was a dream.

Fear took control – what shall I do

perish in flames or flee

I paced and cried, I cried and paced

time running out on me.

Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide

so far above the ground

my last wish for my loved ones was

that my remains be found.

I jumped into eternity

hell blazing at my heels

I pleaded God have mercy…

knowing my fate was sealed.

Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]