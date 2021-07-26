‘The One and Only Dick Gregory,’ Doc Exec. Produced By Kevin Hart, Acquired by Showtime | WATCH

*Showtime Documentary Films has acquired the rights to “The One and Only Dick Gregory,” the feature-length documentary about the late comedian and civil rights activist.

The documentary features Dick Gregory’s life and career from the various angles he contributed to the stand-up comic, activist and pop-culture industries. With the help of archival footage and interviews with Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, and more, Gregory’s story is authentically conveyed, reports TVOne.

The creation and production team includes a stellar combination of seasoned producers including Andre Gaine’s as this is his directorial debut and will be executive produced by Hart and Bryan Smiley of Hartbeat Productions alongside several others.

“There is no more important time than now to revisit the life of Dick Gregory,” said Vinnie Malhotra, Showtime’s executive vice president of nonfiction programming. “His fearless voice rose to the challenges of his time, calling upon Americans to question their beliefs, in an era where you risked your livelihood – maybe even your life – to speak out. Though a comedic genius of his generation, comedy turned out just to be the beginning of one of the most unique and impactful journeys of any person we’ve seen.”

“The One and Only Dick Gregory“ premiered on Juneteenth at the Tribeca Film Festival and is screening/streaming on Showtime.

Have you tuned in yet, what were your thoughts on the documentary?