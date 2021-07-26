Monday, July 26, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

‘The One and Only Dick Gregory,’ Doc Exec. Produced By Kevin Hart, Acquired by Showtime | WATCH

By Chantelle Adanna
0

The One and Only Dick Gregory - cover*Showtime Documentary Films has acquired the rights to “The One and Only Dick Gregory,” the feature-length documentary about the late comedian and civil rights activist.

The documentary features Dick Gregory’s life and career from the various angles he contributed to the stand-up comic, activist and pop-culture industries. With the help of archival footage and interviews with Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, and more, Gregory’s story is authentically conveyed, reports TVOne

The creation and production team includes a stellar combination of seasoned producers including Andre Gaine’s as this is his directorial debut and will be executive produced by Hart and Bryan Smiley of Hartbeat Productions alongside several others.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: HBCU Grad Who Started on Facebook Live With Her Cell Phone Now Owns Georgia TV Station

“There is no more important time than now to revisit the life of Dick Gregory,” said Vinnie Malhotra, Showtime’s executive vice president of nonfiction programming. “His fearless voice rose to the challenges of his time, calling upon Americans to question their beliefs, in an era where you risked your livelihood – maybe even your life – to speak out. Though a comedic genius of his generation, comedy turned out just to be the beginning of one of the most unique and impactful journeys of any person we’ve seen.”

The One and Only Dick Gregory premiered on Juneteenth at the Tribeca Film Festival and is screening/streaming on Showtime. 

Have you tuned in yet, what were your thoughts on the documentary? 

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Album Release
Next articleLeVar Burton to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Starting Today-July 26
Chantelle Adannahttp://chantelleadanna.com
Chántelle Adanna Agbro is a Nigerian-American literary artist, self-published author, spoken word poet, and self-love/wellness enthusiast, currently based in Bowie, Maryland. With the recent launch of her personalized project: The Rebel Journal, she’s revving up to announce her listening party for her latest audiobook release My Soul Told On Me, which dropped this past April! She writes for Black Women to feel their embedded emotions when they’re too busy carrying everyone else’s, which is what birthed her trademark: “She Carries”. Her work is for women at any age and in any stage in life as she covers a wide range of topics such as: self-care, heartbreak, depression, politics and self-hate etc. From storytelling to poem affirmations, to spoken word, Chántelle is known for being fearless and ruthless in her vulnerability, courageous in her ability to speak and fluid in her ability to authentically convey her feelings. She articulates from root to steam the value within self-love with the Afro-Latino culture always intertwined. At 25, this is Chántelle’s first book but definitely not her last.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ronnie Oneal III Gets 3 Life Terms for Killings of Girlfriend & Special Needs Daughter | WATCH

Social Heat

Sherri Shepherd Claims Jamie Foxx Still Owes Her $50 from the 90s when He was Broke and Homeless

Social Heat

He Did it! Michael Blackson Hilariously Proposes to Girlfriend Live on ‘The Breakfast Club’ – WATCH

Social Heat

Did You Know That Arsenio Hall Quit Entertainment At the Peak of Fame to Raise His Son? Meet Arsenio Jr.

Social Heat

Director of MJ’s ‘Space Jam’ Dogs New Version: ‘Truth is LeBron Ain’t Michael’

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO