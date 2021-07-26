Monday, July 26, 2021
Movie Theater Employee Shows Popcorn Scam in Viral TikTok Video (Watch)

cinema popcorn secret
TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who purchase the medium sized popcorn are really paying a medium price for the same amount of popcorn in the small size.

*A TikToker who says he’s works at a movie theatre concession stand has gone viral with a TikTok video that appears to expose a scam involving popcorn sizes.

TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who purchase the medium sized popcorn are really paying a medium price for the same amount of popcorn in the small size.

In the viral clip, which has been viewed 6.3 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the popcorn, showing a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small). He pretends to order the junior bag for $7.35 because the medium bucket is “too much.” But, upon receiving the bag of popcorn, he pretends to change his mind and asks for the medium size. Demonstrating why the sizes are a scam, the concessions worker empties the small bag of popcorn into the medium bucket, filling it to the top and charging $8.44 – an extra $1.09 – for the same amount of food.

Watch below:

@thatcoolguy.25597If you’re at the movies just get a small or large no in between💀 #workingatthemovies #movies #comedy #funny #fyp #foryou

♬ Calm LoFi song(882353) – S_R

One person commented: “Feel like this should be illegal. If I’m paying for a bigger size, I should be getting a bigger size.” Another wrote: “Medium is always a scam.”

The TikTok ends with the customer asking to get the small bag again after seeing the scam for himself and realizing he was paying more for the same product.

