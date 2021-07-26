Lyft Driver Falls Asleep, Crashes and Kills 70-Year-Old Passenger

*A Southern California Lyft driver fell asleep at the wheel, killing his 70-year-old passenger. Now the driver is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter.

The driver, Andy Van Pham, is being held on $10,000 bail in Orange County, California, after being arrested on July 21, months after the crash, PEOPLE reports.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on April 4 in the city of Tustin.

According to the Tustin Police Department, Pham, 30, allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and hit a light pole. His passenger, Margie Quibol, later died from her injuries.

“After an extensive investigation by the Tustin Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team, it was determined the driver, 30-year-old Andy Van Pham was driving with negligence, resulting in the death of the victim,” police said in a statement.

Pham appeared in court on Friday, and pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false information to a police officer, and making an unsafe turn or lane change, according to the East Bay Times.

Lyft said Pham has been permanently deactivated as a driver.

“We are heartbroken by this tragic incident and our hearts are with the rider’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” Lyft said in a statement shared with CBS News.

Pham’s next court hearing is on Aug. 9.

