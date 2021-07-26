Monday, July 26, 2021
Lyft Driver Falls Asleep, Crashes and Kills 70-Year-Old Passenger

By Ny MaGee
*A Southern California Lyft driver fell asleep at the wheel, killing his 70-year-old passenger. Now the driver is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter.

The driver, Andy Van Pham, is being held on $10,000 bail in Orange County, California, after being arrested on July 21, months after the crash, PEOPLE reports. 

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on April 4 in the city of Tustin. 

READ MORE: Elderly Asian Lyft Driver Robbed at Gunpoint and Pistol-Whipped in Attempted Carjacking / WATCH

According to the Tustin Police Department, Pham, 30, allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and hit a light pole. His passenger, Margie Quibol, later died from her injuries. 

“After an extensive investigation by the Tustin Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team, it was determined the driver, 30-year-old Andy Van Pham was driving with negligence, resulting in the death of the victim,” police said in a statement

Pham appeared in court on Friday, and pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false information to a police officer, and making an unsafe turn or lane change, according to the East Bay Times

Lyft said Pham has been permanently deactivated as a driver. 

“We are heartbroken by this tragic incident and our hearts are with the rider’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” Lyft said in a statement shared with CBS News.

Pham’s next court hearing is on Aug. 9.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

