Monday, July 26, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Black History

John Oliver’s Plea for Reparations for Black Americans Goes Viral (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

6206468D-CA7C-4FAB-A8AE-096B0AD28759_1_201_a
John Oliver talks reparations for Black people on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight”

*A white British TV host’s push for reparations for Black Americans Sunday night has piqued the interest of the Internet.

“We’re not actually talking about reparations for slavery here. We should, but that is a different conversation,” began John Oliver on his HBO series “Last Week Tonight” Sunday. “We’re talking about housing discrimination.”

Oliver said that racism has permeated homeownership so profoundly that many communities still have laws that forbid the sale of homes to people of color. Entire communities continue to feel the sting of real estate shenanigans instituted decades ago, including redlining, blockbusting and overt discrimination in federal home loans.

“The only really strange thing about paying reparations to Black people is that we haven’t done it yet,” Oliver said.

“When you deprive somebody of something, you make it right by paying what you owe,” he added.

“Now, figuring out exactly how to pay might well get complicated. But realizing that you have to should be pretty simple, because this is a wound that we are actively choosing not to heal ― and it is hurting real people every day.”

Watch Oliver’s entire segment below:

Previous articleWe Remember: Civil Rights Activist Robert ‘Bob’ Moses dies at 86
Next articleDwayne Johnson on Filming ‘Black Adam’ in Georgia Amid Voting Law Controversy
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ronnie Oneal III Gets 3 Life Terms for Killings of Girlfriend & Special Needs Daughter | WATCH

Social Heat

Sherri Shepherd Claims Jamie Foxx Still Owes Her $50 from the 90s when He was Broke and Homeless

Social Heat

He Did it! Michael Blackson Hilariously Proposes to Girlfriend Live on ‘The Breakfast Club’ – WATCH

Social Heat

Did You Know That Arsenio Hall Quit Entertainment At the Peak of Fame to Raise His Son? Meet Arsenio Jr.

Social Heat

Director of MJ’s ‘Space Jam’ Dogs New Version: ‘Truth is LeBron Ain’t Michael’

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO