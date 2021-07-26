Injured Jamaican Gymnast Does Bare Minimum on Uneven Bars for 11 Seconds to Fulfill Lifelong Dream

*A gymnast has gone viral with her 11-second, last place performance on the uneven bars in Tokyo Sunday, because she was determined to live out her lifelong Olympic dream despite competing with a torn ACL.

Danusia Francis, who competed as a gymnast at UCLA, is representing Jamaica in Tokyo. But she suffered the torn ACL during training, which took her out of contention in Tokyo. But she refused to let that stop her making the trip and fulfilling her lifelong dream of competing in the Olympics.

On Sunday, Francis performed several simple maneuvers on the lower of the two bars before gently dismounting on her good leg. Her left knee was heavily wrapped. She was all smiles, however, waiving to cheers and touching the internet with her positivity and inspiration. She may have finished last in the uneven bars with a score of 3.033, and suffered a 6.5 point penalty, and her Games may be over, but she got to live out an Olympic dream 22 of her 27 years in the making (she’s been training for this since age 5), and that’s all that matters to her.

Watch below:

Life lesson: show up anyway, do the beat u can… 🖤💚💛 to this young woman https://t.co/BPrZ6NWofo — In pursuit of happiness🇯🇲 (@jaflygirl) July 25, 2021

Her alma mater UCLA supported her with the tweet: “Congratulations, Nush! We are so proud of you, OLYMPIAN!”