Iggy Azalea Will No Longer Share Photos of Son After Trolls Harass Her Baby

By Ny MaGee
*Iggy Azalea has grown tired of social media trolls targeting her infant son, so she announced Thursday on Twitter that she’s not posting any more photos of her 15-month-old Onyx Kelly.

“I’ve decided I won’t be posting about Onyx or sharing images online anymore,” Azalea wrote in the tweet. “Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!”

Iggy, 31, welcomed her first child last April with ex Playboi Carti and not soon after that they called it quits. 

“I don’t play about my baby. At ALLLLLLL,” she recently wrote in one tweet.

Azalea previously clapped back at her baby daddy’s fans for targeting their child. One particular social media mocked a photo of Onyx in a dinosaur costume.

“Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit,” Azalea wrote in a quote tweet. “Y’all so corny and bored and it’s really a damn shame.”

“My child is not a sub-brand for his fathers fans to obsess over or clown on because the reality is that y’all don’t like his mom so you think it’s cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears,” Azalea penned in a followup. “Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad.”

“Originality is taught, by encouraging independent thinking,” she continued. “My baby will never be weighed down thinking he HAS to have anything because the next mfr says so. He’s gonna be confident enough to do HIM and that lesson begins now & never ends.”

After Iggy and Playboi Carti called it quits, she opened up to PEOPLE about raising her son “to be his own person.”

“I want him to have his own identity. I don’t want him to be so attached to me,” she said earlier this month.

“I want him to have a chance to be his own person. And I don’t want people to know him or have an opinion about him before they even meet him or before he’s even decided who he is,” Azalea added. “I just hope he turns out being kind to everyone. That’s my biggest thing. I want him to just be kind.”

She also clarified that Onyx “is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1,” after she wrote that she is “raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”

“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” Azalea wrote after their split.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

