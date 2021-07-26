Horrible! Drunk Army Ranger Caught on Surveillance Camera Killing Security Gurard

*An Army ranger was caught on camera choking a security guard until she died last Sunday. Authorities said the man was intoxicated when he committed the act.

Patrick Byrne, 26, is currently facing murder charges after he was accused of killing 41-year-old Denise Smith, a newly hired security guard who was patrolling an office building in Tacoma, Washington. Court documents state that Smith was brutally beaten until she was unrecognizable and her body was found by a co-worker around 6 a.m. Prior to the murder, Byrne was involved in another altercation and was punched in the face at a bar.

In the video, Byrne enters the office building and Smith tries to tell him to leave but he starts to attack her shortly after. For approximately ten minutes, Byrne repeatedly punched Smith, used her keys to stab her in the eye and grabbed her hair then dragged her around the main lobby. However, Smith tried to defend herself during the attack.

