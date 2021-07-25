*A man of many talents, Winston Duke is back on the big screen in the new supernatural drama film “Nine Days!“

Duke plays the role of Will – an arbiter that spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live point-of-view of people on TV going about their day and interviewing unborn soul candidates for the opportunity to be born again on earth.

Will is met with a challenge as the free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz) – a candidate unlike the others – forces Will to deal with his tumultuous past.

The film made its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures Classics Friday.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Keyshia Cole Honors Late Mother Frankie Lons in Emotional Post: ‘This Is So Hard’

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Duke and Beetz about why they joined the film and the most shocking thing about their daily lives.

Cole: What attracted you to “Nine Days?”

Duke: I saw a lot of opportunity to have a different depiction of Black masculinity than I’ve seen on screen – as it’s usually rooted in Black men and women being fetishized. It’s always a lens looking at the outside and neglecting the internal life. This film is rooted in the internal life of the characters and their psychology – a great contribution to the films landscape.

Cole: If the world was able to see your every move, what would be the most shocking move?

Beetz: I give myself pep talks and I make up scenes in the mirror.

Duke: I sing a lot of the things I do. Most people have no idea I sing while washing dishes and cleaning my house.

You can see “Nine Days” in theatres July 30th in Los Angeles and New York, followed by a nationwide expansion August 6th.