The Pulse of Entertainment: ‘Gospel Songs by Lee Hawkins Vol. 1’ Released on Devine Jamz

By Eunice Moseley
lee-hawkins2
Lee Hawkins releases new album on Devine Jamz. (Photo credit: Lee Hawkins)

*“We do have to remember we are faith people,” said Lee Hawkins, who recently released “Gospel Songs by Lee Hawkins Vol. 1” (Devine Jamz).

Hawkins was dealing with the lost of his father and said the new album, “Helped me in my grieving process. Songwriting is diffidently a way of storytelling.”

leehawkinsJr_with_father_leehawkins
Lee Hawkins, Jr. with his father Lee Hawkins, dedicates new album in his memory. (Photo credit: Laww Hawkins, Jr.)

Lee is also a journalist at The Wall Street Journal, as well as a producer, arranger and composer. The 11 track project features Ryan Whyte Maloney (“The Voice”) on “The Kingdom’s Come” track. Other tracks include the remix “We’ve Come to Praise Him (Gospel House),” which is dedicated to Lee Hawkins’ late grandfather and father, and “Washed in the Blood.”

“I heard that I am and I heard that I am not,” Lee said when I asked if he was related to the Gospel legends The Hawkins Singers. “I do come from a family of Gospel singers. I starting singing at eight, it came natural…been in Gospel music ministry for 33 years.”

Hawkins songwriting talents came before his talents as journalist.

“During the pandemic I wasn’t able to go to church and I had a lot of music coming out of my spirit,” he said. “I felt it was the right time.”

Lee informed me that one of his many credits as a songwriter is working for “The Wiggles.”

“I wanted to do a Gospel project,” he added. “I was able to work with singers who I respect. I produced the album remotely. I never stepped into the studio because of the pandemic.”

Lee Hawkins wants “Gospel Songs by Lee Hawkins Vol. 1” to “inspire them to think…about the meaning of life…the after life…to continue to have faith.”

The first single from the album is the remix “We’ve Come to Praise Him,” which is accompanied by a music video. www.www.DevineJamz.net

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

