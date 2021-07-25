*I know this might be confusing, but the new Warner Bros. film, “The Suicide Squad” is neither a sequel or a remake. It’s a fresh entry into the DC Universe where we’ll meet a few old friends and be introduced to some new characters.

For this do or die mission, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and the government have enlisted a new crop of supervillains to save the world or die or die trying.

The ragtag crew – Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) – head to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese, and trek through a dangerous jungle armed with high-tech weapons, on a search-and-destroy mission named “Project Starfish,” with only Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) to keep them in line.

One of the villains, Mongal (Mayling NG), is an alien warrior from the conquering planet of Warworld and the daughter of a powerful warlord. She was captured on Earth and made part of the Task Force X strike team.

EUR correspondent Jill Munroe spoke with Mayling about jumping into the DC Universe – without knowing which character she was auditioning for – and which supervillain she would like to see Mongal pair up with for a spinoff buddy movie.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: NFL to Play Black National Anthem Before Games Despite the Fact That No One Asked for it

Jill: What was your reaction to being cast in the next “Suicide Squad” film?

Mayling: My head blew off! I went to the audition and it just said, ‘creature,’ because everything is so secretive these days. I was doing two auditions for probably my two biggest films to read for at the same time. Then I got the call that said, ‘Warner Bros liked you for the role you read for.’ They sent me the paperwork, and when I saw the character, and what movie it was for, and that it was Mongal…I thought, ‘oh my God, she’s so bad a**!’ The original pictures where she’s yellow with big eyes and big hair, I thought, ‘that’s me. That’s my twin. I don’t even need makeup!’ She’s so independent and fearless, she doesn’t care what anyone thinks. She always has had to prove herself, especially with her family – she’s the daughter of a warlord – she has a brother that’s fighting for the same attention and power. She can be stubborn. As a female who was always being told to quiet down, she’s more fierce than any of them. She tries to be as strong as any of them. She was a great character to play.

Jill: If there was a spinoff or buddy movie between Mongal and any other supervillains, who would you like to see her join forces with?

Mayling: Maybe King Shark, he’s how I like my men – bigger, eats protein – inhales it. Or maybe a little female empowerment, maybe Ratcatcher 2 and Harley Quinn. The girls in this movie are so strong and fierce, that would be great!

“The Suicide Squad” was directed by James Gunn and hits HBO Max and theaters nationwide on August 6, 2021.