Shara Prophet: Repetition and Consistency is the Key to Radical Change / VIDEO

*To make permanent change in our lives we must embody a new behavior and belief system.

New behaviors are introduced to the mind by changing our perspective and establishing hope that our current undesired situation can improve.

Reinforcing this idea into the subconscious mind through repetition – repeating an action on a consistent basis for a certain amount of time or in perpetuity – is what creates the new healthy automatic behavior.

In hypnotherapy, Repetition is one of the 5 Dominate Laws of Suggestibility, meaning how we take in information and learn the world around us.

To learn more about the 5 Dominate Laws of Suggestibility, I highly recommend reading The Professional Hypnotism Manual by Dr. John Kappas.

Repetition plays a big role in conditioning the subconscious mind. It is like conditioning the body to a new form through working out.

Of course, it would be ideal if we could go to the gym once and walk out with the “banging” body we desire. However, that is not how it works.

You must stay consistent with your routine for at least 21 to 90 days. During this time, you will not only see results but begin to embody new behaviors or become the new body.

Repetitiously feeding the subconscious mind suggestions that it now operates under a new belief helps to form a new unconscious habit.

Once the subconscious mind believes the new idea the physical world around us will begin to shift into the reality that matches the vision and vibration in our mind.

In the beginning, our natural tendency to stay the same will buck up and try to fight for its position as the authority over our behavior and thinking.

This triggers resistance barriers that are acting as guards against change that moves us into the unknown.

Our natural defenses are to protect us from the unknown since it represents leaving our comfort zone where we feel safe.

Hypnotic Tip: If you experience some resistance or fear around something, close your eyes and imagine that you are doing that thing, whether it is swimming, flying on a plane, or speaking in front of a large audience.

Now, get a sense that there is a force field around you that is impenetrable and repeat to yourself 6 to 9 times, “I Am calm. I Am secure. My mind is clear and, I Am sure!”

Remember, repetition and consistency are key!

Shara Prophet, C.Ht. is a speaker, expert lecturer, Certified Hypnotherapist, Mystic and author of The B.E.M.A.G.I.C. Manifestation Workbook. She specializes in personal development and behavior modification, is the founder of Open Door Hypnosis and The Mind Magic Institute. Shara created The Mind Magic Minute column to teach people “cheat codes” to living a more healthy, peaceful, and prosperous life. She was recently featured on OWN in the Dark Girl’s 2 Documentary.