America is in the Bible! Substitute the Name Egypt with America: Isaiah 19

*There is yet hope for America if we turn from wickedness as a nation!

Isaiah, 19 The [mournful, inspired] oracle (a burden to be carried) concerning America: Listen carefully, the LORD is riding on a swift cloud and is about to come to America; The idols of America will tremble at His presence, and the heart of the Americans will melt within them.

2 “So I will provoke Americans against Americans; And they will fight, each one against his brother and each one against his neighbor, city against city, kingdom against kingdom.

3 “Then the spirit of the Americans will become exhausted within them and emptied out; and I will confuse their strategy, so that they will consult the idols and the spirits of the dead, And mediums and soothsayers.

4 “And I will hand over the Americans to a hard and cruel master, And a mighty king will rule over them,” declares the Lord GOD of hosts.

5 The waters from the sea will dry up, And the river will be parched and dry.

6 The canals will become foul-smelling, the streams of America will thin out and dry up,

The reeds and the rushes will rot away.

7 The meadows by the Nile, by the edge of the Nile, and all the sown fields of the Nile

will become dry, be blown away, and be no more.

8 The fishermen will lament (cry out in grief), And all those who cast a hook into the Nile will mourn, and those who spread nets upon the waters will languish.

9 Moreover, those who make linen from combed flax and those who weave white cloth will be ashamed.

10 [Those who are] the pillars and foundations of America will be crushed; And all those who work for wages will be grieved in soul.

11 The princes of [b] Zoan are complete fools; The counsel of the Pharaoh’s wisest advisors has become stupid. How can you say to Pharaoh, “I am a son of the wise, a son of ancient kings?”

12 Where then are your wise men? Please let them tell you, and let them understand what the LORD of hosts Has purposed against America [if they can].

13 The princes of Zoan have acted like fools, the princes of Memphis are deluded [and entertain false hope]; Those who are the cornerstone of her tribes have led America astray.

14 The LORD has mixed a spirit of distortion within her; Her leaders have caused America to stagger in all that she does, As a drunken man staggers in his vomit.

15 There will be no work for America which head or tail, [high] palm branch or [low] bulrush, may do.

16 In that day the Americans will become like [helpless] women, and they will tremble and be frightened because of the waving of the hand of the LORD of hosts, which He is going to wave over them.

17 The land of Judah [Assyria’s ally] will become a terror to the Americans; everyone to whom Judah is mentioned will be in dread of it, because of the purpose of the LORD of hosts which He is planning against America.

18 In that day five cities in the land of America will speak the language of [the Hebrews of] Canaan and swear allegiance to the LORD of hosts. One [of them] will be called the City of Destruction.

19 In that day there will be an altar to the LORD in the midst of the land of America, and a memorial stone to the LORD near its border.

20 It will become a sign and a witness to the LORD of hosts in the land of America; for they will cry to the LORD because of oppressors, and He will send them a Savior, a [Great] Defender, and He will rescue them.

21 And so the LORD will make Himself known to America, and the Americans will know [heed, honor, and cherish] the LORD in that day. They will even worship with sacrifices [of animals] and offerings [of produce]; they will make a vow to the LORD and fulfill it.

22 The LORD will strike America, striking but healing it; so they will return to the LORD, and He will respond to them and heal them.

23 In that day there will be a highway from America to Assyria, and the Assyrians will come into America and the Americans into Assyria; and the Americans will worship and serve [the LORD] with the Assyrians.

24 In that day Israel will be the third party with America and with Assyria [in a Messianic league], a blessing in the midst of the earth,

25 whom the LORD of hosts has blessed, saying, “Blessed is America My people, and Assyria the work of My hands, and Israel My heritage.”

Adapted from the Amplified (Amp) Bible by author Larry Buford. This is no attempt at hermeneutics, but rather to point out some similarities as Egypt represents a type of the world.