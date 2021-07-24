*Business minded? That’s common in the COVID culture. So here’s a cool tip: perhaps take Kim Kardashian‘s lead (she just filed a new trademark for SKKN) in a rebranding move (and in sequence with divorce procedures) and go ahead and trademark your moves! It’s a way to keep others from taking ideas and marketing them without you.

It’s something that, historically, urban inventors often didn’t understand. Like for example: sources say George Washington Carver, was first to create peanut butter spread, but he didn’t patent it, and years later John Harvey Kellogg did in1895. Even today people would rather give Kellogg the credit. It’s the power of the trademark.

OK, back to the gossip:

And it’s for sure timely, but who knows if the rebrand has anything to do with Kardashian’s impending divorce from Kanye West. But, sources say West is still in the family and the music industry mogul helped Kim with the rebranding process.

Still, a relaunch is planned, but not until after the KKW Beauty brands hiatus beginning Aug 1. And reports say Kardashian will come back using a completely new name with new formulas. Arguably, divorce kind of moves. Kind of like getting a whole new wardrobe and anticipating a brand new life, right?

And doesn’t KKW stand for Kim Kardashian West? If that’s true. it makes sense that the business woman is also changing the name of her brand. (sources say its true; KKW is obviously an acronym for Kim’s whole married name.) But we can only wonder if she’ll also drop her married name, West.

Notes from Kim Kardashian herself:

“To our loyal customers, [i]t all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body and many incredible collections over the past four years.”

“On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

“I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned. In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website.”

Records show, based on a trademark Kardashian recently filed, SKKN is the new brand (at the trademark filing the social lite said she’d use the name to sell beauty products.)

And just a little more investigative reporting revealed social media accounts @SKKN have already been created.

For the business minded, perhaps take Kardashians lead. Don’t forget to trademark.