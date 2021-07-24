George Clinton Celebrated his 80th B-day in LA with Snoop Dogg & Ben Crump | VIDEO

*Someway, somehow, given his insane past, On Thursday, the master funkateer himself, George Clinton, celebrated his 80th birthday in Los Angeles. 🙂

The man who created the funk bands Parliament and Funkadelic (or Parliament-Funkadelic, if you will) got his groove on with a “small intimate crowd of friends and family” including some of his band members, as well as Snoop Dogg, actor-singer Craig Robinson, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, pop star Kesha and New York nightlife mayor Ariel Palitz.

“It was so unexpected to see Kesha. She had a huge oversized fedora and was rocking on the dance floor with everybody,” a source told Page Six.

“It was at some outdoor, almost backyard vibe — very George. It was a very eclectic, diverse crowd, ‘one nation under a groove,’” the source also added.

Clinton and Crump arrived at the grounds near Culver City on a private jet from Florida. Clinton posted a video to Instagram (scroll down to watch it), where he sang, “Happy birthday to me,” before boarding the plane.

Page Six goes on to note that family members introduced him to DJ Cassidy, who spun tunes for the bash as Snoop arrived. Snoop, who’s known for imbibing on some weed damn near all the time, was seen naturally “rolling a blunt” as he held court with Clinton.

“George always calls me and says, ‘Ben, I can’t believe we’re going through the same s–t we were fighting for in the ’60s. I got you. Keep doing what you’re doing,” Crump said, while making a toast for Clinton, according to Page Six’s source.

Snoop thanked the funk legend, “for always picking up my FaceTime call when I want to show friends I can FaceTime with George Clinton,” the source said.

After Snoop’s speech, DJ Cassidy spun “Atomic Dog” and everyone started singing along as Snoop and Clinton danced.

“Everyone had a mic and was singing along … Snoop really is the iconic offspring of the Parliament movement,” another source at the party said.