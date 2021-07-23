Watch: Cleveland Baseball Team Ditches ‘Indians’ for New Name ‘Guardians’

*The Cleveland Indians are now the Guardians.

The organization announced in December that it would be changing the name for the first time since 1915 after years of controversy and recent pressure from Major League Baseball. The baseball team announced the new name and logo Friday with a video highlighting the history of Cleveland.

Watch below:

The new Cleveland Guardians logo is 🔥 https://t.co/7IlUpLZ3UQ pic.twitter.com/z5OPMhxhUM — Joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) July 23, 2021

Over the last several months, the team met with fans and community leaders, resulting in a list of nearly 1,200 potential names. The club said it has three main themes for a new name: preserving Cleveland baseball history, uniting the community and connecting to the city of Cleveland.

Among the name options trending on social media were the Guardians, which is a nod to the statues along the Hope Memorial Bridge, and the Spiders, a throwback to the club’s name from the 1890s.