Video: Twitter Creates a Simone Biles GOAT Emoji

*Twitter is honoring five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles with her own emoji.

Noting her athletic dominance as the “Greatest of all Time,” the social media platform unveiled Thursday a little gray goat emoji in a sparkling orange leotard doing the splits while wearing a gold medal.

The distinction makes 24-year-old Biles the first female athlete and first Olympian honored with her own emoji, which will crop up whenever someone uses the hashtags #SimoneBiles or #Simone through Aug. 8, which is when the Tokyo Olympics end.

Other athletes who’ve received their own GOAT emoji include football players Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.