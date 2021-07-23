Friday, July 23, 2021
VH1 Reviving ‘The Surreal Life’ with New Cast Including Dennis Rodman

By Ny MaGee
The Surreal Life
Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels, Manny MUA / Page Six

*VH1 is rebooting “The Surreal Life,” a reality series about a group of celebs living together for two weeks in a Hollywood mansion.

According to reports, the all-star cast includes Tamar Braxton, Dennis Rodman and August Alsina. The Wrap reports that the revival will also feature professional wrestler CJ Perry, actors Frankie Muniz and Kim Coles, YouTuber Manny MUA and adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer of MTV Entertainment Group, said in a statement to the news outlet. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

“The Surreal Life” premiered on the WB in 2003 and ran for two seasons before it moved to VH1 for four more seasons.

No premiere date has been announced for the show.

READ MORE: MTV Revives ‘Cribs’ Series 20 Years Later

The news follows reports that MTV is bringing back “Cribs” after more than 20 years since its debut. 

Here’s more from New York Post:

The upcoming season already has an exciting lineup: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Big Sean, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, JoJo Siwa, Jordyn Woods, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Martha Stewart, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte, Scott Disick, Tia Mowry, Tinashe, TJ Lavin and others.

“’Cribs’ didn’t simply introduce the celeb-reality genre; it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said MTV’s president of content and chief creative officer, Nina L. Diaz. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.” 

Some of the celebrities featured in the past include Mariah Carey, Simon Cowell, 50 Cent, Hugh Hefner, Snoop Dogg and Tony Hawk, to name a few.

“Each intimate 30-minute episode will take viewers beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close-and-personal look, dropping even more legendary moments like never before,” a statement from the network read.

“Cribs” Season 20 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

