Friday, July 23, 2021
Seagull Slamming Into Face of Teen Girl on Amusement Park Ride Has Of Course Gone Viral (Watch)

*Kiley Holman has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Holman, 13, and her friend and fellow ride passenger, Georgia Reed, 14, said they were celebrating Reed’s birthday at Morey’s Piers, an amusement park in New Jersey. While strapped into her seat on the Sling Shot as she was flung into the air at 75mph, a seagull slammed into her face and just chilled around her grill until she flung it away.

In the video, Holman can be heard screaming “a bird flew on my face” while Reed has no idea what’s happening beside her.

Watch below:

“When I got shot up, then I saw it. It was going the opposite way, and then it came back and hit me right in the face,” Holman told Action News. “It felt really light, and it only left like the tiniest scratch.”

Luckily, the seagull quickly flew out of Holman’s face and all three parties were okay. The incident even went unnoticed to Reed’s mother waiting for the girls below. She thought the feathers falling down were ticket stubs, according to Action News.

Holman is an animal lover and didn’t mind the seagull’s intrusion. Ironically, she said she’s always wanted to catch and hold a seagull.

“I saw it on the internet, people trying to catch them and, I don’t know, I just thought it would be cool,” Holman said.

