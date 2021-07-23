Friday, July 23, 2021
NBA Star LeBron James Becomes First Active Player to Reach Billionaire Status

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*LeBron James is now the only active NBA player to become a billionaire.

“Since being drafted in 2003, James has earned $330 million in playing salary—net of recent escrow deductions—and another $700 million off the court from endorsements, merchandise, licensing and his media business. Current endorsement partners AT&T, Beats, Blaze Pizza, GMC, Nike, PepsiCo, Rimowa and Walmart help James earn more than $100 million annually. The latest addition is Epic Games, where Fortnite players will have access to a pair of James-themed outfits or “skins.” James is the first player in a U.S. team sport to hit the three-comma club,” reported Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico.

EURweb.com
Twitter

Sportico notes that there are a few other NBA players who could also join the billionaire boys club before they retire, such as Kevin Durant, 32, who has made $580 million in his career, and Stephen Curry, 33, who has earned $430 million.

As previously reported, James stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, where talk show legend Arsenio Hall is guest hosting for the week.

The focus at one point turned to Kimmel’s on-set better half, Guillermo, who James said did a lot to help him focus during his multitude of NBA playoff runs.
Below is the full interview, which covered James’ thought about being in Los Angeles, watching the NBA Finals from home, his friendship with Chris Paul, CP3 being at the birth of his son Bryce Maximus, his son Bronny being on the cover of Sports Illustrated, his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” working with Don Cheadle, his relationship with his mom, and blowing off Guillermo for years.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

