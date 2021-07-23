NBA Star LeBron James Becomes First Active Player to Reach Billionaire Status

*LeBron James is now the only active NBA player to become a billionaire.
“Since being drafted in 2003, James has earned $330 million in playing salary—net of recent escrow deductions—and another $700 million off the court from endorsements, merchandise, licensing and his media business. Current endorsement partners AT&T, Beats, Blaze Pizza, GMC, Nike, PepsiCo, Rimowa and Walmart help James earn more than $100 million annually. The latest addition is Epic Games, where Fortnite players will have access to a pair of James-themed outfits or “skins.” James is the first player in a U.S. team sport to hit the three-comma club,” reported Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico.
Sportico notes that there are a few other NBA players who could also join the billionaire boys club before they retire, such as Kevin Durant, 32, who has made $580 million in his career, and Stephen Curry, 33, who has earned $430 million.
As previously reported, James stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, where talk show legend Arsenio Hall is guest hosting for the week.