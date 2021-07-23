JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4WD

*Highlight: This is the first fullsize luxury SUV to be available with a handsfree highway self-driving system. And Crystal Windham, the highest ranking Black female car designer in the auto industry, is responsible for overseeing the interior design.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $109,500 (Base Model: $80,890)

Seating Capacity: 7

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; a stability control system; an automatic emergency braking; a following distance indicator; a forward collision alert system; a front pedestrian braking system; a rear pedestrian braking system; a lane keep assist system; a rearview camera; an OnStar concierge safety system; front and rear park assist system; automatic high-low headlights; a traction control system; a hill start assist system; a trailer sway assist system; and a tire pressure monitoring system

Standard Equipment (Base): 22-inch wheels; a 10-speed automatic transmission; a tri-zone automatic climate control system; 4 years or 50,000-mile free maintenance; a start-stop fuel saving system; a handsfree liftgate; rear ventilation system; an adaptive remote start system; a keyless ignition system; a push button ignition system; memory setting; an in-vehicle Wi-Fi system; leather-like seats; heated first and second row seats; a power tilt/telescopic steering wheel; a heated steering wheel; power release second-row seats; a wireless phone charging system; an augmented reality system integrated in to the vehicle; a 37-inch driver information screen and infotainment screen; and a tri-zone climate control system

Standard Equipment (Platinum): 22-inch spoke polished wheels; 16-power front seats; 4-way power lumbar seats with a massage; semi-aniline leather seats; a leather wrapped interior with a suede headliner; platinum grille; Opus semi-aniline leather seating (1st and 2nd row seating); ionizer air cleaner; a magnetic ride control; an adaptive parking assist system; a head up display system; a rear camera mirror; a lane departure warning system; side blind zone alert system; a rear cross traffic alert system; a lane change alert system; a radar-activated cruise control system; a reverse automatic braking system; an automatic safety belt tightening system; an electronic limited slip differential; a panoramic suspension system; and a 36-speaker audio system

To continue reading the review and find out how the vehicle was evaluated, click here.

