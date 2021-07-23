JAY-Z and Beyonce’s New Orleans Mansion Set on Fire + Bey Drops New ‘Flex Park’ Colllection [PHOTOS]

*A mansion in New Orleans belonging to JAY-Z and Beyonce caught on fire Wednesday in what officials say was simple arson. Luckily, there were no injuries.

Thankfully, a properly working smoke alarm alerted the fire department about the blaze.

Here’s more from TMZ:

TMZ has confirmed firefighters responded Wednesday night to a 1-alarm fire at the Spanish baroque mansion in the Garden District. We’re told the fire department got the call around 6 PM and a little over 2 hours later the fire was fully extinguished. We’re told officers initially responded to the scene following a call about a suspicious person, but upon arriving and investigating … they determined fire had been set to the property.

According to the report, the extent of the damage is unclear and there were no injuries.

The 3-story house was reportedly built in 1925 as a Presbyterian church before it later became a ballet school.

It features 3 separate apartments, 26-foot ceilings and a green roof.

In related news, Beyoncé’s new Adidas x Ivy Park collection, Flex Park, has dropped on adidas.com.

As reported by Page Six, the citrus-colored collection was “Inspired by muscle beach culture,” the outlet writes.

Flex Park includes swimsuits for both men and women, athletic shorts, crop tops and bucket hats, with prices ranging from $45 to $75. Check out a few of the pieces below.

