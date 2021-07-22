Viola Davis to Drop ‘Finding Me’ Memoir in 2022: ‘This is My Story … Straight No Chaser’

*Viola Davis has joined forces with Ebony magazine to release her memoir “Finding Me” which will hit shelves next year.

Per MadameNoire, the book will detail Davis’s rise to fame beginning with her humble roots in Rhode Island to her award-winning career in Hollywood.

In 2017, Davis revealed to PEOPLE the hardships she experienced growing up in poverty and how she struggled to make friends.

“I was one of those people that everyone knew, but I didn’t have a lot of friends. I didn’t date or do any of that stuff. I was overweight and very, very shy,” Davis explained.

“I was definitely not a snazzy dresser and definitely didn’t wear make-up. I would jump in trash bins with maggots looking for food, and I would steal from the corner store because I was hungry.”

READ MORE: OT Fagbenle Talks Playing Barack Obama, Working with Viola Davis & More / SiriusXM Video

Davis took to Instagram to share the big news about her upcoming memoir, saying that she’s both “excited and terrified to share” her truth with the world.

“I believe that our stories, and the courage to share them, is the most powerful empathetic tool we have,” Davis said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. “This is my story … straight no chaser.”

“Viola Davis is a powerful truth teller — through her work on stage and screen, as well as in her life,” HarperOne president and publisher Judith Curr said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with her on a book that powerfully reveals the risk and danger for a Black woman living in the fullness of her talents and gifts — and the reward and freedom that comes with it.”

“Finding Me” will be released on April 19, 2022.