Thursday, July 22, 2021
The Weeknd, Ariana Grande Release Video for ‘Off the Table’ (Watch)

Ariana-Grande-off-the-table-ft.-The-Weeknd-Official-Live-Performance-_-Vevo-screenshot-2021-billboard-1548-1626884642-compressed
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd in music video for “Off the Table”

*Ariana Grande and The Weeknd teamed up for the track “Off the Table,” and it now has a video.

The lush visual is the fifth of Grande’s live “Positions” collaborations with Vevo and follows renditions of “POV,” “Safety Net” (which featured an appearance from Ty Dolla $ign), “My Hair” and most recently, “34+35.” Their Positions track “Off the Table” dropped Wednesday (July 21) on YouTube.

Grande opens the video alone in a meadow setting, with The Weeknd walking into the frame when his verse begins. According to Billboard, this “Off the Table” performance differs from the rest of her Vevo collabs in that, “instead of the camera cutting to different frames and angles, this video was filmed in one long, consecutive shot. The camera moves and pans with both singers, but never cuts away to something else.”

This Grande/Weeknd link follows their performance together in May at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with duet of his Hot 100 chart-topper “Save Your Tears,” which featured a few of Grande’s famous whistle tones.

Watch Grande and The Weeknd sing “Off the Table” below:

