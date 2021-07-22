Smiley Links with Drake for New Toronto Anthem ‘Over the Top’ – WatchListen

* (Toronto, ON) – Today, rising Toronto rap star Smiley unites with one of his city’s greats, Drake, for his new single “Over the Top.” The song is a taste of Smiley’s forthcoming project, and it’s the perfect track to show off his one-of-a-kind wordplay and his uncanny, otherworldly flows.

Smiley is one of his city’s brightest up-and-comers, so it only makes sense that he’d team with Drake, a bona fide Toronto institution, as part of the OVO family. “Over the Top,” with an infectious instrumental from Memphis’ Tay Keith, is sure to satisfy existing fans of Smiley, and seems poised to convert anyone who’s just hearing him for the first time.

“Over the Top” continues a remarkable run for Smiley in 2021. Earlier this year, he released “In My Zone,” which showcases his keen ability to weave stunning stream-of-conscious wordplay through brooding, emotional instrumentals. The video, however, shows another side of Smiley where his sense of humor and newfound health regimen take center stage. In June, he followed that track up with the simmering single, and video for, “Moving Different.”

These tracks follow Smiley’s 2020 mixtape and major-label debut YYZ – LAX, named after his creatively formative days jetsetting between Toronto and L.A. With all of the 6 in his corner, including a blessing from 6 God himself, as well as coverage from the likes of FADER, Complex, HotNewHipHop,and more, he’s poised to have an even bigger 2021. Building on his growing buzz and preparing for his upcoming project, Smiley continues to remind listeners why he’s risen to the top of the Toronto scene, and why even greater fame is sure to be on the horizon soon.

ABOUT SMILEY

A product of the streets of Toronto, Smiley turns danger into art. He began releasing music in 2018 with his street classic Buy. or. Bye and built a buzz around his originality, backed with street credibility and the ability to bring his first-person experiences to life in his music. He followed that project with A Tape To Remember and Road To Buy or Bye 2 (The Playlist), blazing a trail for himself as he fed the appetite of the streets with new music. Narrating his story in real-time Smiley’s influence also has been touted by The FADER and hometown hero Drake, as well as revered amongst the community in the burgeoning Toronto music scene.

source: Yashar Zadeh – Warner Records



FOLLOW SMILEY:

