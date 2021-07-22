Shaun King Deactivates Social Media, Black Twitter Says He’s in Trouble with the Law

*Shaun King deleted his Twitter account over the weekend and made his Instagram private—noting that he’s taking a social media break “for the rest of July.”

Black Twitter appears to be celebrating the news, with one user writing, “Something has to be going down for Shaun King to deactivate his account. We’ll know soon enough what that something is.”

Several users are speculating the King deleted his accounts because he’s in trouble with the law. Another Twitter user wrote, “Let’s be honest. Jeffrey Shaun King knows he’s in trouble with the law.”

King has long been the subject of controversy over the money he has supposedly raised for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Last month, Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, called him an “imposter that can not be trusted.”

Tamir Rice was 12-years-old when he was shot by Cleveland police while playing with a toy gun. The child’s mother has accused King in the past of profiting off the death of her son. On June 22, Samaria took to her Instagram account and called out the activist for disclosing details about a conversation they had in private on his podcast The Breakdown With Shaun King.

In her post, she wrote, “Why do you think it’s so important to tell folks we had a conversation? Well we talked and everything that was said was very toxic and uncomfortable for me to hear that you raised additional money and then say you did not want to bother me.”

Rice added, “Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night. I never gave you permission to raise nothing. Along with the United States, you robbed me for the death of my son.”

King’s podcast interview with Rice, posted under the title “I spoke to Samaria Rice this past week,” appears to have been removed from his website.

“It was a much-needed conversation,” he wrote on the page for the episode. “I learned a lot. Listened a lot. Shared my heart. And pledged we would continue to fight to get justice and accountability for Tamir.”

In a post on his website, King said he raised about $125,000 for Samaria’s foundation but made clear he had nothing to do with disbursement of the money.