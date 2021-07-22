Thursday, July 22, 2021
Outrage After GOP Politician in Alabama Calls Black Female Colleague a ‘House Ni**er’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
John Bryant

*A GOP politician out of Tarrant, Alabama is under fire after using the N-word during a city council meeting. 

Councilmember John Bryant – who goes by “Tommy” Bryant — is facing calls to quit after using the term “house nigger” to indicate one of his Black colleagues.

Bryant claims he was simply repeating what Mayor Wayman Newton, a Black man, had said about the Black colleague, a female.

Democrats are now calling for his resignation. Per MSN, local Republicans also condemned Bryant for his “racially charged outburst.”

Here’s more from the outlet:

Bryant made the comment as part of a discussion raised by members of the public about Facebook posts by Bryant’s wife.

When a member of the public said that she had used the N-word, Bryant said: “Let’s get to the N-word,” which he referred to indirectly at first. He then used the word, saying “Do we have a house [N-word] in here?”

“Do we? Do we? ” he continued, appearing to indicate a Black colleague, Veronica Freeman. “Would she please stand up?”

Freeman is seen sobbing before she leaves the meeting.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: Text Messages Show Hunter Biden Called His White Lawyer the N-word

The Alabama Democratic Party released a statement calling Bryant “a racist” who is “unfit to serve,” it said.

Speaking to NBC affiliate WVTM 13, Bryant called Mayor Newton a “racist” and said, “the city ought to know what kind of terminology the mayor uses.”

Bryant added, “It’s time for those people who are going to get mad about what I said, they need to get mad that the mayor said it, not that I said it,” he added, claiming that Newton bullies Freeman.

Bryant said he is not a racist “according to the true meaning of what a racist is.”

Freeman’s attorney described the incident as “unconscionable racial discrimination and harassment.” The statement to CBS42 continued: “Such statements are also deeply hurtful and absolutely unacceptable in our society.”

The Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl told local outlet Al.com in a statement said they are “deeply troubled by the racially charged outburst and disrespect shown by Councilman Tommy Bryant,” said Wahl.

“Such language is completely unacceptable in any setting, and even more concerning coming from an elected official.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

