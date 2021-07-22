Thursday, July 22, 2021
Kentucky School Bus Driver Sued After Dragging 6-Year-Old Caught in Door

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*A former Louisville, Kentucky school bus driver has been slapped with a lawsuit after a video showed her dragging a 6-year-old girl who got stuck in the doors of the bus. 

The video shows that driver Melinda Sanders failed to realize that the six-year-old was being dragged while hanging from the school bus doors by her backpack. Once Sanders realized what was unfolding, she can be heard saying; “Oh my God, Oh my God”.

Here’s more from Complex:

In the bus-camera footage of the incident, the child can be seen attempting to leave the bus before her backpack became caught in the doors. She attempted to free herself but was offered mere seconds before Sanders started to drive from the stop. She continued to drive for at least 1,000 feet before she noticed and stopped. 

The child reportedly suffered nerve damage and PTSD, and has undergone multiple surgeries, per Local 12.

READ MORE: Safaree Samuels Claims Wife (Erica Mena) Trashed His Car – He Wants $50K for Property Damage

school - schoolbus - unsplash

WPSD reports that Sanders (who has been fired) and the Jefferson County School District are being sued for negligence. As the trial gets underway, attorneys for the family of the child said the driver broke 16 integral bus-driving rules during the incident.

“The loading and unloading of children is the moment of truth. Let nothing distract you,” said one of the attorneys in court.

“Yes,” Sanders replied.

“What does that mean to you?” the attorney asked.

“It means a lot to me, and I wish, Mr. Paulus, that I had followed that, that day,” said Sanders. “I can’t take that day back.” 

You can watch the disturbing footage here.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

