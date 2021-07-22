Kentucky School Bus Driver Sued After Dragging 6-Year-Old Caught in Door

*A former Louisville, Kentucky school bus driver has been slapped with a lawsuit after a video showed her dragging a 6-year-old girl who got stuck in the doors of the bus.

The video shows that driver Melinda Sanders failed to realize that the six-year-old was being dragged while hanging from the school bus doors by her backpack. Once Sanders realized what was unfolding, she can be heard saying; “Oh my God, Oh my God”.

Here’s more from Complex:

In the bus-camera footage of the incident, the child can be seen attempting to leave the bus before her backpack became caught in the doors. She attempted to free herself but was offered mere seconds before Sanders started to drive from the stop. She continued to drive for at least 1,000 feet before she noticed and stopped.

The child reportedly suffered nerve damage and PTSD, and has undergone multiple surgeries, per Local 12.

WPSD reports that Sanders (who has been fired) and the Jefferson County School District are being sued for negligence. As the trial gets underway, attorneys for the family of the child said the driver broke 16 integral bus-driving rules during the incident.

“The loading and unloading of children is the moment of truth. Let nothing distract you,” said one of the attorneys in court.

“Yes,” Sanders replied.

“What does that mean to you?” the attorney asked.

“It means a lot to me, and I wish, Mr. Paulus, that I had followed that, that day,” said Sanders. “I can’t take that day back.”

You can watch the disturbing footage here.