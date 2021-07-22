Thursday, July 22, 2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo Hits Up Chick-Fil-A with his Bucks Championship and MVP Trophies (Watch)

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo Hits Up Chick-Fil-A with his Bucks Championship and MVP Trophies

*Giannis Antetokounmpo is living his best life.

The 26-year-old Milwaukee Bucks superstar on Tuesday won his first NBA championship, the Finals MVP, and gave the city its first crown since Kareem Abdul Jabbar brought it home 50 years ago.

The morning after, Antetokounmpo went on Facebook Live to film his Chick-Fil-A run, where he ordered precisely 50 chicken minis. “Not 51, not 49, chicken minis, 50,” he told the server, who took his order curbside as fans looked on and cheered in disbelief. He drove to the spot cradling both the team’s Larry O’Brien trophy and his Finals MVP trophy.

“I was supposed to be in Vegas right now partying, but I’m here ordering Chick-fil-A.” Antetokounmpo explained to his viewers. “These trophies are not leaving my sight. What if, all of a sudden, I wake up and this is all a dream? These trophies are my security, basically. Like I touch them and know this is real.”

Watch the Greek Freak’s live below, including footage of fan reaction en route to the fast food spot.

