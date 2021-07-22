BLIND ITEM: The Rapist

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Things are quiet. The cable channel doesn’t want anyone to know. The show is super popular and makes the channel a ton of money. They booted one of the stars of the channel but everyone is sworn to secrecy about why. This particular star had a series of encounters with women across the country who accused the star of getting drunk and then groping them, assaulting them, an in at least two cases, raping them while they were passed out from drinking. The channel and the producers of the show have been throwing money out like crazy to keep all of this under wraps. It is their highest-earning show and want nothing happening to it.

