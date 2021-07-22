Thursday, July 22, 2021
HomeNews
News

Angry Transgender Trolls Threaten to Rape, Kill Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling

By Ny MaGee
0

J.K. Rowling via Twitter
J.K. Rowling via Twitter

*Author J.K. Rowling is speaking out about being bullied by members of the LGBT community because she refuses to submit to radical transgender women. 

As reproted by The Blast, the “Harry Potter” author claims trans trolls have targeted her with threats of rape and death. Here’s one thing worth noting, women real women spar, they don’t threaten to rape one another. So the fact that trans women are threatening to rape a woman is a simple reminder that at their core, they are still violent males. 

One bitter activist threatened Rowling with a pipe bomb.

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner Trashed with Transphobic Barbs At Conservative Political Action Conference/CPAC – WATCH

Rowling posted a screenshot of a tweet from the now-deleted account “@queerqegaard” that said, “I wish you a very nice pipebomb in mailbox.”

Rowling has been hitting up social media to call out the hypocritical intolerance of the LGBT community/activists.

“To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go,” Rowling said.

Rowling has been on the receiving end of threats after sharing her stance on trans women using women’s bathrooms. She claims “hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me,” she wrote on Twitter. Adding, “ I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever.”

Rowling said the harassment confirms her belief that transgender activists are engaged in a war on women.

“I’m not sure how these tactics — using porn as a weapon against women you dislike, not caring that children get caught in the crossfire and then misrepresenting what really happened — are supposed to help trans people,” she wrote.

“Nor do I see how what you’ve done here helps correct the impression that the end game for you & your ilk is to intimidate women out of speaking up for our own rights, no matter how low you have to go to do it.”

Previous articleKentucky School Bus Driver Sued After Dragging 6-Year-Old Caught in Door
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The Rapist
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO