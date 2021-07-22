Angry Transgender Trolls Threaten to Rape, Kill Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling

*Author J.K. Rowling is speaking out about being bullied by members of the LGBT community because she refuses to submit to radical transgender women.

As reproted by The Blast, the “Harry Potter” author claims trans trolls have targeted her with threats of rape and death. Here’s one thing worth noting, women real women spar, they don’t threaten to rape one another. So the fact that trans women are threatening to rape a woman is a simple reminder that at their core, they are still violent males.

One bitter activist threatened Rowling with a pipe bomb.

‘What we’re dealing with here is a kind of hysteria.’ Andrew Doyle slams the person who sent a bomb threat to JK Rowling over her transgender views. pic.twitter.com/pWB4PEKrwX — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 20, 2021

Rowling posted a screenshot of a tweet from the now-deleted account “@queerqegaard” that said, “I wish you a very nice pipebomb in mailbox.”

Rowling has been hitting up social media to call out the hypocritical intolerance of the LGBT community/activists.

“To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go,” Rowling said.

Rowling has been on the receiving end of threats after sharing her stance on trans women using women’s bathrooms. She claims “hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me,” she wrote on Twitter. Adding, “ I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever.”

I’m not sure how these tactics – using porn as a weapon against women you dislike, not caring that children get caught in the crossfire and then misrepresenting what really happened – are supposed to help trans people.

2/3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 18, 2021

Rowling said the harassment confirms her belief that transgender activists are engaged in a war on women.

“I’m not sure how these tactics — using porn as a weapon against women you dislike, not caring that children get caught in the crossfire and then misrepresenting what really happened — are supposed to help trans people,” she wrote.

“Nor do I see how what you’ve done here helps correct the impression that the end game for you & your ilk is to intimidate women out of speaking up for our own rights, no matter how low you have to go to do it.”