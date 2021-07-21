Watch Devin Funchess Break Rob Gronkowski’s World Record Helicopter Catch

*On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess yanked a Guinness World Record from the hands of Tampa Bay’s Rob Gronkowski.

In late April, Gronk caught a football dropped from a helicopter hovering at 600 feet, setting a world record. On Tuesday, Funchess caught a football dropped from a helicopter at 750 feet.

Watch below:

Funchess made the catch at Mile High Stadium during Global Field Day, a charity initiative and virtual social-media challenge driven by athletes and celebrities to support charities focused on empowering the youth.