Wednesday, July 21, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Watch Devin Funchess Break Rob Gronkowski’s World Record Helicopter Catch

By EURPublisher01
0

devin funches
Devin Funches

*On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess yanked a Guinness World Record from the hands of Tampa Bay’s Rob Gronkowski.

In late April, Gronk caught a football dropped from a helicopter hovering at 600 feet, setting a world record. On Tuesday, Funchess caught a football dropped from a helicopter at 750 feet.

Watch below:

Funchess made the catch at Mile High Stadium during Global Field Day, a charity initiative and virtual social-media challenge driven by athletes and celebrities to support charities focused on empowering the youth.

Previous articleHow ‘Home Before Dark’ Star Aziza Scott Protects Her Power In Hollywood | WATCH
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO