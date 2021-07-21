Usher Gushes About Joys of Fatherhood and ‘Baby Boom’ with Jenn Goicoechea

*Usher is speaking out about the joys of fatherhood as he is set to welcome his fourth child and his second with his current partner Jenn Goicoechea.

The R&B singer has sons Usher V, 13, and Naviyd, 12, with ex-wife Tameka Foster and nine-month-old daughter Sovereign with Jenn.

He told ‘Good Morning America’: “I’m definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours.

“This new addition to the family has just been exciting.”

He then joked that he wished his kids were more into his songs.

He laughed: “I do wish that my kids listened to my music more.

“My second son, Naviyd, actually is the one who listens to my music more than anything. Usher, he doesn’t care. Sovereign, she just likes me to sing to her.”

The Grammy-winner also gushed about being a girl dad amid the pandemic.

“It’s really been a tough year and she really has been a silver lining for our family and I’m really happy to celebrate life. It’s been a very tough time, you know, in my family we’ve lost some family members. To be able to celebrate the arrival of Sovereign, we’re really happy about that,” Usher said.

Usher also explained that his sons don’t think he’s cool anymore, so he’s excited to have a new baby.

“And as they get older, I’m less cool of a dad, so now I’m starting this whole cycle over again and I’m kind of the apple of [Sovereign’s] eye right now.”