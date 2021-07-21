Wednesday, July 21, 2021
HomeNews
News

Usher Gushes About Joys of Fatherhood and ‘Baby Boom’ with Jenn Goicoechea

By Ny MaGee
0

Usher - Black-Towel-Shirtless
Usher

*Usher is speaking out about the joys of fatherhood as he is set to welcome his fourth child and his second with his current partner Jenn Goicoechea.

The R&B singer has sons Usher V, 13, and Naviyd, 12, with ex-wife Tameka Foster and nine-month-old daughter Sovereign with Jenn.

He told ‘Good Morning America’: “I’m definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours.

“This new addition to the family has just been exciting.”

He then joked that he wished his kids were more into his songs.

He laughed: “I do wish that my kids listened to my music more.

“My second son, Naviyd, actually is the one who listens to my music more than anything. Usher, he doesn’t care. Sovereign, she just likes me to sing to her.”

READ MORE: Usher Adds More Dates for Las Vegas Residency, Talks ‘Ush Bucks’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Usher (@usher)

The Grammy-winner also gushed about being a girl dad amid the pandemic. 

“It’s really been a tough year and she really has been a silver lining for our family and I’m really happy to celebrate life. It’s been a very tough time, you know, in my family we’ve lost some family members. To be able to celebrate the arrival of Sovereign, we’re really happy about that,” Usher said.

Usher also explained that his sons don’t think he’s cool anymore, so he’s excited to have a new baby. 

“And as they get older, I’m less cool of a dad, so now I’m starting this whole cycle over again and I’m kind of the apple of [Sovereign’s] eye right now.”

Previous articleNation of Islam Banned on Twitter for Criticizing COVID Vaccines
Next articleJoshua Jackson Reveals Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed to Him on New Year’s Eve [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO