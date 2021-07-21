*“It’s my own interpretation of good music, sexy music,” said beat-maker King Mydas (aka Jeremy “J. Allen” Thomas) about his R&B instrumental album “Beats You Can FK to Vol. 1” off his own imprint TraxStar Music Group (TMG). “It’s catered towards the bedroom…about love.”

King Mydas took a leap-of-faith and launched his own imprint TMG to “partner” with artists to produce their music and help them obtain major label representation. The Charlotte, NC native is influenced by R&B and Pop music, is known for making R&B, Hip-Hop and Pop tracks. He has even worked with Country artists.

When asked why an R&B instrumental album Mydas said, “I love Jazz and had a hard time finding artists to sing to my music. So it’s my beats without words. I’m not a Jazz artist …and I’m not John Legend sitting at a piano.”

As far as his imprint TraxStar Music Group, he said, “I’ll take you further than where you are now because I know the business. The music business is 80% business. You have to put the business cap on.”

King Mydas said TMG is in the process of establishing contacts with media outlets, radio DJs and bloggers.

“I can’t do everything for you, but I’ll help you 110%,” King added. “But you have to work too.”

The music businessman initially went to college for the arts.

“I am an artist. I know how to paint and draw. I did all the logos. The cover of the album, I did that too,” Mydas informed me. Concerning his college experience he said, “I switched to music.”

TraxStar Music Group CEO said, “The whole mission (of TraxStar Music Group) and what I am trying to do is to form partnerships. I wear all the hats, the mind behind the vision and dream, but it’s give-and-take, it’s not all on me. I help them get to a higher level from where they may have been.” www.TraxStarMusic.com

