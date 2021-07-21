Texas Senate Does Not Want Students to Know Ku Klux Klan is ‘Morally Wrong’

*As the white-washing of American history continues in Texas, the Republican-led Senate has passed a bill that removes requirements for public school teachers to instruct students that the Klu Klux Klan is “morally wrong.”

According to Complex, as reported by The Hill, “the measure also drops several other requirements, including those involving “I Have a Dream” speech, Cesar Chavez, Susan B. Anthony and the women’s suffragist movement, and Native American history,” the outlet writes.

Here’s more from NBC News:

The bill addresses Section 28.002 of the state’s education code and is a follow-up to House Bill 3979, which was already passed and recently signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. That bill is set to become law in September, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

The bill includes provisions about teaching “the history and importance of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964,” as well as the “Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Nineteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.”

The House bill requires that “historical documents related to the civic accomplishments of marginalized populations” be taught in public school classrooms, such as the “women’s suffrage and equal rights, including the teaching of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech,” per the report. The bill also states that public school educators must teach “the history of white supremacy” including slavery and how the Ku Klux Klan was “morally wrong.” But the Senate bill removed those items.. “What we’re doing with this bill, we’re saying that specific reading list doesn’t belong in statute,” the bill’s author, Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes, told Bloomberg Law. It also states that a “teacher may not be compelled to discuss a particular current event or widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.”

Per Complex, Democratic State Sen. Judith Zaffirini wants to know how “a teacher [could] possibly discuss slavery, the Holocaust, or the mass shootings at the Walmart in El Paso or at the Sutherland Springs church in my district without giving deference to any one perspective?”