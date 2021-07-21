Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Sha’Carri Richardson Appears in Beats Ad Featuring New Kanye West Song ‘No Child Left Behind’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Sha'Carri Richardson (pointing) Gettyimages-1325108045
Sha’Carri Richardson – Gettyimages

*Kanye West’s new track “No Child Left Behind” is featured in a new Beats ad that dropped during the 2021 NBA Finals on July 20 and features footage of sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

“He’s done miracles on me,” Kanye says in the minute-long video. Check out the clip via the YouTube video below.

Also in the clip, Kanye reveals that his DONDA album will drop on Friday, July 23. A listening event will take place July 22 at 8 p.m. ET in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, will be live-streamed via Apple Music, per Complex

Richardson, 21, was on her way to the Tokyo Games after winning the women’s 100-meter race in Oregon. Her Olympic dreams hit a wall after she tested positive for marijuana and was slapped with a one-month suspension for violating the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code.

READ MORE: Sha’Carri Richardson Offered $250K Deal with Dr. Dabber Vape Co. – Should She Accept it?

Meanwhile, as previously reported, it looks like she won’t be missing out on cashing in some money. According to TMZ, the vaping company Dr. Dabber is offering Sha’Carri to become an ambassador or, more accurately, one of Dabber’s “doctors.” TMZ obtained the offer letter which lays out the responsibilities with the pay of $250k.

TMZ writes: “The good folks over at Dr. Dabber — a vaping org specializing in all things weed — have extended a cannabis-laced olive branch to the U.S. sprinting star … it’s a high-paying job that doesn’t really require a whole lot of physical labor.”

The offer is for Sha’Carri to become an ambassador of sorts — or, more accurately, one of Dabber’s “doctors.”

The company says, “Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber. This entails testing our award-winning dab rigs and vape pens as a resident ‘doctor.’”

It’s unclear if the star has accepted the offer.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

