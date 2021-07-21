Wednesday, July 21, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Kendrick Perkins, Jalen Rose Spar Over Church Suits and Spray-Painted Hairlines (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Kendrick Perkins, Jalen Rose
Kendrick Perkins, Jalen Rose spar on ESPN’s “Get Up” (July 21, 2021)

*On ESPN’s “Get Up” this morning, an exchange between analysts Kendrick Perkins and Jalen Rose went off the rails and into viral infamy.

What started as a conversation about the Milwaukee Bucks beating the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night to win the NBA Championship, somehow devolved into personal jabs about Perk’s outfit, which Rose referred to as “Pastor’s suit” and Rose’s age and hairline, which Perk said was “spray-painted” on.

The two went back and forth, got loud and yelled over each other, as host Mike Greenberg just kept his head lowered in embarrassment.

Watch below:

Previous articleSteven Ivory: How to Live Forever
Next articleAdele and LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Have Been Dating for a ‘Few Months’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO