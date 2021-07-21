Kendrick Perkins, Jalen Rose Spar Over Church Suits and Spray-Painted Hairlines (Watch)

*On ESPN’s “Get Up” this morning, an exchange between analysts Kendrick Perkins and Jalen Rose went off the rails and into viral infamy.

What started as a conversation about the Milwaukee Bucks beating the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night to win the NBA Championship, somehow devolved into personal jabs about Perk’s outfit, which Rose referred to as “Pastor’s suit” and Rose’s age and hairline, which Perk said was “spray-painted” on.

The two went back and forth, got loud and yelled over each other, as host Mike Greenberg just kept his head lowered in embarrassment.

Watch below: