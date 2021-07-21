Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Director of MJ’s ‘Space Jam’ Dogs New Version: ‘Truth is LeBron Ain’t Michael’

By Fisher Jack
LeBron James Joe Pytka Michael Jordan
LeBron James – Joe Pytka – Michael Jordan

*When the news first came out about LeBron James starring in the new Space Jam film, many fans were excited to see him take on the lead role.

Now that the film is finally out, fans have mixed feelings… including the director of Michael Jordan’s original “Space Jam” film.

Joe Pytka spoke with TMZ to share his thoughts on the new movie. He told the news site that “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is so boring, he couldn’t finish it in one sitting. While speaking with the outlet, the director also shared several issues he had with the reboot. Pytka pointed out that when “Space Jam” was made in 1996, MJ wasn’t just the best basketball player …he was the biggest celebrity in the world.

Joe stated that LeBron’s an incredible athlete and a very good actor, but adds … “The truth is that LeBron ain’t Michael.” #Socialites, did you enjoy the film? Sound off! 👇🏾

Fisher Jack

