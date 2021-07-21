Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Comedy Central Drops First Look at Charlamagne tha God’s Late Night Series ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’

Charlamagne Tha God
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey.

*Comedy Central has revealed that multi-media mogul, Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey, is teaming up with late night veteran Stephen Colbert – returning to the networkl for the first time since The Colbert Report ended in 2014 – to create and produce Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey.

This weekly half hour late-night series features Charlamagne’s culturally fluent take on social issues in a variety of deep dives, sketches, and social experiments that deftly unpacks the most pressing topics permeating politics and culture. “Redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered, and unapologetically Black, nothing is off limits,” notes a press release.

Tha God’s Honest Truth will film in New York City and debut Friday, September 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series will be executive produced by Charlamagne and Colbert, with Rachael Edwards (Wild ‘N Out) tapped as showrunner.

Watch a promo below:

