Adele and LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Have Been Dating for a ‘Few Months’

*LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul is rumored to be dating British singer Adele and two have been boo’d up for “a few months.”

As reported by PEOPLE, the new couple were spotted sitting side-by-side for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, where the Bucks bested the Suns 123-119.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned the couple on The Lowe Post, telling listeners Paul brought “his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron.”

“Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together,” said Windhorst.

Paul was previously linked to actor Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer.

According to a New Yorker profile released in May, Paul referred to Adele during an exchange with his longtime advisor Adam Mendelsohn.

“She was over yesterday,” Paul reportedly told Mendelsohn, who then dropped “the name of a major pop star.” Paul then clarified: “I’m not dating. I’m single. Put that in the story.”

“She’s been a lot more social and opened up quite a bit,” said the source.

Page Six recently confirmed the Adele and Rich are the latest hot item in Hollywood, with a source telling the outlet that they are “100 percent” dating.

In related news, in March 2021 The Hollywood Reporter announced that the sports agent would release a memoir titled “Lucky Me.” The coming-of-age story will be published by Roc Lit 101, a division of Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation.

“Lucky Me is more than my story,” Paul revealed in a press statement. “Lucky Me is the story of every young Black man who grew up like me. I want to use my story to uplift and inspire those who lived this and educate those who didn’t. I cannot tell you what it means to partner with my friend and mentor Jay-Z on this project. Lucky Me was the name of the book before I even spoke with Jay because his music was my life’s soundtrack.”